SC responds to Lakshadweep MP Faizal’s petition, asks what fundamental right was violated

March 28, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday queried what fundamental right of Lakshadweep MP, P.P. Mohammed Faizal, was violated for him to move an Article 32 petition in the top court.

Writ petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution are filed when there is a violation of a fundamental right.

Mr. Faizal has moved the top court stating that even though his conviction in a case of attempt to murder was suspended, his Lok Sabha membership had not been restored.

The question was addressed to Mr. Faizal's lawyer by a Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna. The counsel had mentioned the case, which was already listed in Tuesday's list as item number 42, immediately after the post-lunch break. The court was already occupied by a part-heard case and the likelihood of a detailed hearing in Mr. Faizal's case on Tuesday was thin.

"What is the fundamental right here?" Justice Joseph asked Mr. Faizal's counsel.

The lawyer said it concerned his client's right to represent his constituency in the Parliament.

"Is that a fundamental right? Why can't you move the High Court under Article 226?" Justice Joseph questioned.

The lawyer asked whether the case could be taken up on Wednesday.

The Bench deferred the case to Wednesday.

In his petition before the apex court, Mr. Faizal said the Lok Sabha Secretariat had failed to withdraw the disqualification notification issued against him despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the Kerala High Court on January 25.

"The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in not withdrawing the notification dated January 13, 2023, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from his membership of Parliament from the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency," the petition said.

It further claimed that the secretariat's inaction was in the "teeth of the settled law" that disqualification incurred by a Member of Parliament (MP) under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ceased to operate if the conviction was stayed by the appellate court under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The petition said the Election Commission had recalled the by-election press note of January 18, 2023.

Mr. Faizal's case gained the spotlight amidst the disqualification of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.