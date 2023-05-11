ADVERTISEMENT

SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage

May 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ.

PTI

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud reserved its judgment after a 10-day hearing in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, S.R. Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha, heard the rejoinder arguments advanced by senior advocates, including A.M. Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, K.V. Viswanathan, Anand Grover and Saurabh Kirpal, who represented the petitioners.

ALSO READ
Same-sex marriage: gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be, Ministry tells SC

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Centre told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a "correct course of action" as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ.

"We are all presuming that the declaration will be in the form of a writ that grant this or grant that. This is what we are accustomed to. What I was hinting was, as a constitutional court, we recognise only a state of affairs and draw the limit there...," Justice Bhat had said.

The Centre had also told the court that it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners' contention seeking legal validation for such wedlock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

LGBT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US