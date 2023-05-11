HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage

The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ.

May 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud reserved its judgment after a 10-day hearing in the matter.

The bench, also comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, S.R. Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha, heard the rejoinder arguments advanced by senior advocates, including A.M. Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, K.V. Viswanathan, Anand Grover and Saurabh Kirpal, who represented the petitioners.

ALSO READ
Same-sex marriage: gender may be fluid, but the idea of mother cannot be, Ministry tells SC

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Centre told the apex court that any constitutional declaration made by it on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage may not be a "correct course of action" as the court will not be able to foresee, envisage, comprehend and deal with its fallout.

The bench had observed that everyone was presuming that the declaration would be in the form of a writ.

"We are all presuming that the declaration will be in the form of a writ that grant this or grant that. This is what we are accustomed to. What I was hinting was, as a constitutional court, we recognise only a state of affairs and draw the limit there...," Justice Bhat had said.

The Centre had also told the court that it had received responses from seven states on the issue of same-sex marriage and the governments of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Assam had opposed the petitioners' contention seeking legal validation for such wedlock.

Related stories

Related Topics

LGBT

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.