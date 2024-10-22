GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC reserves verdict on pleas against Allahabad HC judgment quashing UP madrasa law

On March 22, the Allahabad HC had declared the Act as ‘unconstitutional’ and violative of the principle of secularism, asked the State govt. to accommodate madrasa students in the formal schooling system

Published - October 22, 2024 05:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) reserved its verdict on pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court judgment, which declared the 2004 Uttar Pradesh law on madrasas as unconstitutional on the ground of it being violative of the principle of secularism.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard a battery of lawyers on behalf of eight petitioners besides Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj for the Uttar Pradesh government for almost two days before reserving the verdict.

Laws that regulate minority institutions do not breach secularism, says Supreme Court

Commencing the final arguments on the pleas against the verdict, the Bench, on Monday heard senior lawyers including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Menaka Guruswamy for the petitioners.

On Tuesday, the top court also heard senior advocates including Mukul Rohatgi, P. Chidambaram and Guru Krishna Kumar for various litigants.

On March 22, the Allahabad High Court had declared the Act as "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism, and asked the State government to accommodate madrasa students in the formal schooling system.

Why have madrasas been in the spotlight in Uttar Pradesh? | Explained

On April 5, the CJI-led Bench had provided a breather to about 17 lakh madrasa students by staying the verdict of the High Court scrapping the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004.

The top court heard about eight petitions, including the lead one filed by Anjum Kadari against the High Court verdict.

Top News Today

