ADVERTISEMENT

SC reserves order on PIL seeking free public access to chargesheets

January 09, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The apex court orally observed that if FIRs are given to those unrelated to the case like busybodies and NGOs, it might be misused

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on January 9 reserved its order on a PIL seeking free access to chargesheets filed by police by posting them on a website.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar heard submissions from lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, and said it will pass orders.

The apex court orally observed that if FIRs are given to those unrelated to the case like busybodies and NGOs, it might be misused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Bhushan submitted that it is the duty of every public authority to put out that information suo motu. "Every member of the public has the right to be informed of who is accused, and who has committed a particular crime," Mr. Bhushan said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by journalist Saurav Das seeking free public access to chargesheet by police in accordance with Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US