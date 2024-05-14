ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court reserves order on contempt notice issued to Ramdev, Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved in ads case

Updated - May 14, 2024 02:31 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 01:51 pm IST - New Delhi

During the hearing, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R.V. Asokan unconditionally apologised to the Bench for his statements made against the apex court

PTI

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in the misleading advertisements case.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah noted that the counsel appearing for the firm has sought time to file affidavit indicating the steps being taken to recall the advertisements of those products of Patanjali whose licences have been suspended.

Day after SC order, Patanjali issues another ‘bigger’ public apology

The Bench said the affidavit be filed within three weeks.

"Orders are reserved on the contempt notice issued to respondents 5 to 7 (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Balkrishna and Ramdev)," the Bench said.

During the hearing, Indian Medical Association (IMA) president R.V. Asokan unconditionally apologised to the Bench for his statements made against the apex court in a recent interview to the PTI where he answered questions about Patanjali Ayurved's misleading advertisements case.

"You can't sit on a couch giving an interview to the press and lampooning the court," Justice Kohli told Mr. Asokan.

The Bench told the IMA's counsel that at this stage, the court was not inclined to accept the affidavit of apology tendered by the IMA president.

Supreme Court’s ban on Patanjali ads | Explained

While hearing the matter on May 7, the top court had termed as "very, very unacceptable" the statements made by Mr. Asokan.

The Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority (SLA) had earlier told the apex court that manufacturing licenses of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy have been "suspended with immediate effect".

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed in 2022 by the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

