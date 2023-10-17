SC reserves Naidu’s plea in skill development scam case for verdict, refuses him interim bail

October 17, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on October 17 reserved a plea by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to quash criminal proceedings against him in the skill development scam case.

A Bench headed by Justice Aniruddha Bose, while wrapping up the case for judgment, did not agree with a plea raised by Mr. Naisu’s counsel, senior advocate Harish Salve, to grant his client interim bail in the meanwhile.

Mr. Naidu has argued that corruption charges against him would fail for lack of sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has countered that the case against Mr. Naidu was a “clear-cut” one of embezzlement and not remotely related to his duties of public office.

The State has argued that Mr. Naidu cannot avail the protection of Section 17A, which mandates prior sanction for investigation, under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Salve has contended that Section 17A was a protection tailored for public servants against regime revenge.

He had submitted that no sanction was received under Section 17A before suddenly initiating prosecution against Mr. Naidu by registering an FIR, 21 months ago.

The counsel had said the fundamental right of the TDP leader was violated. His arrest was illegal. Mr. Salve quoted a recent judgment of the top court which said a remand order could be set aside if the arrest was illegally made.

“Both the initiation of the enquiry and the registration of the FIR is non est as both have been initiated and investigation has continued till date without the mandatory approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which was introduced in July 2018,” Mr. Salve had argued the politician’s plea to quash the FIR.

“The provision came into force on July 26, 2018. The enquiry into the case was initiated in 2021 on a complaint dated September 7, 2021 and FIR was registered in December 2021… This FIR would therefore clearly attract the provision,” Mr. Luthra had said.

The petition filed by Mr. Naidu alleged an orchestrated campaign of regime revenge to derail the largest Opposition in the State.

Mr. Salve had argued that the case related to policy decisions approved by the State cabinet and cannot be the subject of criminal proceedings. The ₹360 crore allotment for the skill development project was included in the 2015-16 budget, it was contended.

The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau court’s order to remand him.

The High Court, in its September 22 order, said the probe agency had initiated criminal action against Mr. Naidu after conducting extensive examination of witnesses and collection of documentary evidence following the registration of the crime in 2021. The investigation was at its final stage, the High Court had said.

The case involves alleged misappropriations made in the process of establishment of skill development institutions by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation in collaboration with private companies.

The CID remand report alleged that Mr. Naidu “indulged in a criminal conspiracy with the intention of fraudulent misappropriation or otherwise conversion of government funds for his own use, disposal of property which was under the control of a public servant, besides engaging in cheating, forging documents and destroying evidence”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.