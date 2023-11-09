SC relief to Randeep Surjewala facing non-bailable warrant in 23-year-old case

November 09, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on November 9 gave reprieve to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala by staying the execution of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him by a Varanasi court in a 23-year-old case.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urgently heard Mr. Surjewala’s petition, represented by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, after it was orally mentioned in the court.

The apex court froze the non-bailable warrant for five weeks. The Bench gave Mr. Surjewala four weeks to file an application in the trial court to cancel the NBW.

The case dates back to 2000 when Mr. Surjewala, who was the then national president of Youth Congress, was charged with allegedly creating ruckus while protesting against alleged false implication of Congress leaders in Samvasini scandal at Varanasi.

Mr. Singhvi said the Congress leader’s case to quash the charges against him was reserved for judgment in the Allahabad High Court on October 30. The High Court had granted him exemption from appearance in the trial court proceedings.

“He is a senior leader, a general secretary, of a prominent political party. What was the need to issue NBW against him when the High Court had already reserved its judgment on the quashing petition and had excused him from appearing in the trial court proceedings?” Mr. Singhvi argued.

The senior lawyer informed the Supreme Court that Mr. Surjewala had rushed to the Allahabad High Court when the trial court issued the NBW against him.

“The High Court merely said it would endeavour to give the judgment quickly. I need protection,” Mr. Singhvi submitted on behalf of Mr. Surjewala.

The NBW was issued by the Varanasi Special Judge (MP-MLA) on November 7. It ordered Mr. Surjewala to appear before it on November 21.

Mr. Singhvi said the summons to Mr. Surjewala in the case was issued only in August last year after a gap of 22 years.

“Why was the NBW issued? Why did the trial court not wait for the judgment of the High Court on the very quashing of the case on trial… At least, he is a senior secretary… give him some breathing space,” Mr. Singhvi urged.

