SC relief from arrest for BJP leader

A Supreme Court Vacation Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah on Friday provided protection from arrest to BJP leader Praveen Agrawal.
Mr. Agrawal had moved a writ petition seeking protection from the apex court on the ground that he could not approach courts in West Bengal for anticipatory bail due to the ongoing lawyers’ strike.
The Bench empathised with litigants like Mr. Agrawal becoming the “ultimate sufferers” when courts are paralysed. The Bench made strong remarks, saying, “the day has come to stop such illegal strikes”. The Justice Shah Bench fully entertained the writ petition filed by Mr. Agrawal under Article 32 of the Constitution, saying “the petitioner (Agrawal) shall not be arrested till the next date of hearing”. It asked him to co-operate with the investigation.
