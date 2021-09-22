SC rejects Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust’s plea to exempt it from audit

22 September 2021 11:15 IST

The top court refrained from passing orders on the temple trust's plea to declare it an "independent and distinct entity" from the temple.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust's plea to exempt it from the special audit of 25 years' accounts.

The audit was ordered in a Supreme Court judgment of 2020.

The court held that the audit "was not intended to be confined to the temple but also to the trust". The court said the audit should be completed preferably within three months.

The trust wanted to be outside the administrative control of the temple administrative and advisory committees formed under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Endowments Act of 1950. The trust was formed by the erstwhile Travancore ruler in the mid-1960s.

In its verdict last year, the apex court had also declared the former royals as the manager or shebait of the properties of the Sri Padmanabha, the chief deity of the famed temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

The court had also accepted the royals’ submission that the Padmanabha Swamy temple was a “public temple”. It had issued a slew of directions for its transparent administration in the future, including the formation of a temple administrative committee with the Thiruvananthapuram District Judge as the chairperson.

The other members of the committee include a nominee of the trustee (royal family), the chief thanthri (priest) of the temple, a nominee of the State and a member nominated by the Union Ministry of Culture. This committee would take care of the daily administration of the temple.

It had also ordered a second committee to be constituted to advise the administrative committee on policy matters. Both committees should start functioning within the next two months and an executive officer should be appointed without delay, the ruling had said.

The primary duties of the committees would be to preserve the treasures and properties. They would take a call on whether to open Kallara B, considered to be the richest among the temple vaults, for inventorisation. The committees would ensure that rituals and religious practices are conducted as per custom and on the advice of the Chief Thantri.

The court said the committees would ensure that income to the temple would be used to augment the facilities.