SC rejects review plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking review of its 2017 judgement upholding his death penalty.

A three-judge bench was headed by Justice R Banumathi, and comprised justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.

Death row convict Akshay Kumar Singh in his plea had stated: “Executions only kill criminals, not the crime. The State must not simply execute people to prove that it is attacking terror or violence against women. It must persistently work towards systematic reforms to being about change,” Singh, who faces the gallows, urged the court to reconsider his fate.

Singh, who is 33, along Mukesh (30), Pawan Gupta (23) and Vinay Sharma (24), gang-raped a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. She died of her injuries a few days later.

Opposing the review plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench also comprising, that there are certain crimes where “humanity cries” and this is one of them.

“There are certain crimes where God would feel ashamed in not saving the child (victim) and in creating such a monster. The death penalty does not deserve to be set aside for such crimes,” Mehta said.

He also said that convicts in the Nirbhaya case are making concerted efforts to “delay the inevitable” and the law must take its own course as soon as possible.

Advocate A P Singh, appearing for the convict, had told the court that the age of citizens in Delhi-NCR is reducing due to air and water pollution and there was no need to award death penalty to the convict.