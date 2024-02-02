SC rejects former Jharkhand CM Soren’s plea against arrest, asks him to approach HC

February 02, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the plea of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren against his arrest and has asked him to approach the High Court instead.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Soren, to approach the high court for relief.

ALSO READ | Change in Jharkhand: On political leaders under the ED’s scanner

The top court noted that a petition was currently pending in the High Court, and requested the court to expeditiously consider his petition.

The ED on January 31 arrested Mr. Hemant Soren in a land scam case soon after he resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister. The resignation came after the ED officials questioned him for more than seven hours at his official residence in Ranchi.

Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Transport Minister Champai Soren was elected leader of the Legislature Party soon after Mr. Hemant Soren’s resignation.

Mr. Hemant Soren on January 31 lodged an FIR against the ED officials at the SC/ST police station in Ranchi. In the FIR, the JMM leader described himself as a member of the Scheduled Tribe, stressing that the search on his New Delhi premises was to harass and malign his name and his entire community.