SC rejects Chanda Kochhar’s appeal against HC order

The Supreme Court on december 1 rejected an appeal filed by Chanda Kochhar against the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed her plea against being removed as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.

“Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the High Court order,” a Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said. This falls within the realm of a private bank and employee, the apex court said.

The Bench was hearing Ms. Kochhar’s appeal against the March 5 High Court order which had dismissed the plea against termination of her services as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank while noting that the dispute arises from a contract of personal service.

