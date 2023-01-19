SC reiterates recommendation of openly gay lawyer Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi HC judge

January 19, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - New Delhi

In a detailed resolution published on January 19, the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated the recommendation of openly gay lawyer Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as Delhi High Court judge.

The Collegium said the government has objected to Mr. Kirpal on the ground that his partner is a Swiss national, they have an “intimate relationship” and he is “open about his sexual orientation”. The government, the Collegium said, is also worried that same-sex marriage is not recognized in India and Mr. Kirpal has a “passionate attachment to the cause of gay rights”.

In its response, the Collegium said the government cannot assume that Mr. Kirpal’s Swiss partner is anti-India, besides Switzerland is a friendly country and many past constitutional authorities have had foreign nationals as partners. The court reminded the government that every Indian is entitled to his sexual orientation and dignity. The fact that Mr. Kirpal has been open about his sexual orientation is much to his credit and he would be an asset to the Bench.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by former Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, in November 2021, had approved the proposal for elevating Mr. Kirpal as a judge in the Delhi High Court.

The recommendation is a recognition of his prowess as a lawyer adept in constitutional and business laws. The stamp of approval is a historic turning point for the LGBTQ community in their fight to be seen and treated as equal citizens.

Mr. Kirpal is a graduate of St-Stephens’ College in Delhi and had read law at Oxford University and done his Master’s in Law from Cambridge University. He began his practice in the Supreme Court after a stint with the United Nations.