SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against D. K. Shivakumar in I-T case

27 August 2020 16:19 IST

In the last hearing, the court had issued notice to the authorities but refused to stay.

The Supreme Court, for the second time, refused to stay criminal proceedings initiated by the Income Tax authorities against Karnataka Congress president D. K. Shivakumar.

A Bench of the Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday declined to agree with pleas made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for Mr. Shivakumar, that irreparable harm would be caused if an interim stay is not granted.

The case against the political leader is based on the alleged recovery of undisclosed wealth in a search and seizure operation conducted at his premises in 2017.

Mr. Rohatgi has questioned the validity of the sanction (for prosecution) granted to prosecute his client.

Mr. Rohatgi has argued that “no complaint (of undisclosed wealth) can be filed by the Income Tax authorities on the basis of a raid in which time has not been given to file the returns for the year”.

Mr. Shivakumar has challenged a November 2019 order of the Karnataka High Court which upheld a lower court’s decision to reject his plea to be discharged in the case.