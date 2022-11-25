SC refuses to stay Anand Teltumbde’s bail

November 25, 2022 03:17 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde (third from left) File photo. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed appeal by National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to activist Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case. The court however said the observations made in the High Court judgment will not be treated as conclusive final findings in any proceedings.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said “we will not interfere” with the bail order after a hearing which went on throughout the lunch break hour.

The Bombay High Court had granted bail to Mr. Teltumbde on November 18 while noting that the only prima facie case made out against him related to alleged association with a terror outfit and support given to it, for which the maximum punishment was imprisonment upto a period of 10 years.

The High Court had noted that Mr. Teltumbde had already spent more than two years in jail.

The High Court, however, had stayed its order for a week so that NIA could approach the Supreme Court.

