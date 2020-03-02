SC refuses to refer Article 370 matter to larger seven-judge Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday said there are no reasons to refer a batch of pleas, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year, to a larger seven-judge Bench.
A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana pronounced the order.
The apex court had on January 23 reserved its order on the issue of whether the batch of pleas would be referred to a larger seven-judge Bench.
