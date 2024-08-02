GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC refuses to quash defamation case filed by Divya Spandana against Asianet News Network

Divya Spandana alleged that the complainant was time and again named and her photos and videos were shown while the news was being telecast

Updated - August 02, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 05:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court of India. File

The Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on August 2 refused to quash the defamation case filed by actor-politician Divya Spandana against Asianet News Network and journalist Vishweshwar Bhat.

Spandana has filed a defamation case against Asianet News and others, alleging that the accused had telecast the news of the alleged involvement of Kannada film actresses in the betting and spot fixing scandal.

She alleged that the complainant was time and again named and her photos and videos were shown while the news was being telecast.

The complaint filed by Spandana specifically averred that the news was being telecast in such a manner, as if the complainant was one of the people who were involved in the alleged cricket betting or spot fixing scandal.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra declined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order refusing to quash the proceedings.

"She (Spandana) has been repeatedly mentioned in the bulletin, how can we quash the order? We cannot entertain this," the bench said. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Asianet New Network and others challenging the high court order.

"The petitioners have failed to produce any material before this court to show that there were any proceedings before the court against the complainant with regard to her involvement or connection in any manner with cricket betting or spot fixing," the High Court said.

