SC refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020

The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to postpone UPSC civil services preliminary exam, to be held on October 4, because of COVID-19 pandemic and floods in several parts of the country.
A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari asked the Centre to consider granting one more chance to those aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for the exam due to the pandemic.
It also refused to consider the plea for clubbing of UPSC civil services exam of 2020 with 2021 exams saying this will have a cascading effect.
The bench was hearing a plea seeking postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/ incessant rains recede and the COVID-19 curve flattens.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) opposed the plea saying all necessary precautions have been taken and adequate arrangements have been made for holding the exam.
