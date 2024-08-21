ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses to permit euthanasia for aged couple’s comatose son

Published - August 21, 2024 12:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

SC says this is not a case of passive euthanasia, as the patient, comatose after a multi-storey fall, is not dependent on any external device for life support; active euthanasia is illegal, notes CJI, seeking other support for the caregivers

The Hindu Bureau

SC says this is not a case of passive euthanasia, as the patient, comatose after a multi-storey fall, is not dependent on any external device for life support. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an aged couple’s plea to allow “passive euthanasia” for their 30-year-old son, who has been lying comatose at home for 11 years after a fall from the fourth floor of a building.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was visibly moved by the plight of the parents, who said they had exhausted both their savings and willpower taking care of their son.

“This is a very, very hard case,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not ‘passive’ euthanasia

The Chief Justice said that the man, Harish Rana, who had sustained extensive head injuries in the fall in 2013, was not on a ventilator or any kind of life support. He was still taking in nutrition through a food pipe. Letting him go would not amount to passive euthanasia, as he was not dependent on any external device to stay alive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or treatment necessary for maintaining life.

A dignified peaceful passing is everyone’s right

“In this case, it would amount to active euthanasia, which is not legal,” the Bench told the parents’ counsel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had refused to constitute a medical board to consider their plea for euthanising their son.

“The High Court was right. No doctor would agree to do that,” the Chief Justice said.

Patient care support

The court sought the aid of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to explore the possibility of shifting the patient to a government hospital or some other similar place for treatment and care.

“The court is mindful that the parents are now aged and cannot care for their son who is bedridden for so many years and if any humanitarian solution can be found other than passive euthanasia,” the court recorded in the order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US