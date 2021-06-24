SC refuses to order uniform scheme for evaluating Class 12 marks across Boards

State Boards asked to notify the scheme for assessment within 10 days and to declare the results of internal assessment by July 31.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to order a uniform scheme for evaluating Class 12 marks across all Boards in the country, saying each Board is independent and autonomous.

A Bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, however, said nothing will stop the judicial review of the validity of the individual schemes.

It directed State Boards to notify the scheme for assessment within 10 days and to declare the results of internal assessment by July 31.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh's decision to hold exams for Classes 11 and 12 (Intermediate first and second year), the apex court asked State if was trying to prove it can conduct the examination when other States have cancelled their State Board exams for Class 12. "Nobody should try to prove anything here. This is a question of lives," said Justice Maheshwari.

Grilling Andhra Pradesh's counsel on its plan to go ahead with the Intermediate examinations amid the pandemic, the court warns it would even impose Rs. 1 crore compensation in case even one fatality occurs due to this exercise.

The court also refused to pass orders on another plea to cancel Class 11 exams in Kerala. It asked the students to go to the High Court. Kerala government has said the marks scored in Class 11 will be relevant only in 2022, along with Class 12 marks.