SC refuses to intervene in plea of Indian detained in Prague for foiled plot to kill Khalistani activist

January 04, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Supreme Court on January 4 refused to intervene in a petition filed by an Indian national, who is detained in Prague and accused of involvement in an alleged conspiracy to murder U.S.-based Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The top court said it cannot do anything and will strictly follow Vienna Convention to respect principles of public international law, comity and sovereignty of courts.

The Indian national said he just wanted help from his country. The court advised him to approach the government.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, “There is nothing much we can do. You are entitled for consular access under the Vienna convention, which you have already got.”

The identity of the person, represented by senior advocate C.A. Sundaram and Rohini Musa, has been kept anonymous in the petition. He has been identified simply as ‘Mr. X’ in the causetitle of the case. Media reports about the Supreme Court case named the individual as ‘Nikhil Gupta’.

“We will not allow you to speak anything about the foreign court,” the bench told advocate Sundaram, when he tried to submit that ‘Mr. X’ has been placed under solitary confinement and was not granted any consular access post his indictment.

Advocate Sundaram said it is purely a human rights issue and he has sought assistance from the Indian embassy and Ministry of External Affairs, which he has not got.

The bench said looking at the prayer of ‘Mr. X’ in the writ petition, it cannot do much. When advocate Sundaram sought direction to the Union of India for looking into his representation, the bench said it is for the government of India to consider it and it cannot pass any such orders.

On December 15, last year, the top court had deferred the hearing on a habeas corpus plea moved by a family member of ‘Mr. X’.

(With PTI inputs)

