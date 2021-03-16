SC refuses to hear plea by Bengal BJP leader

NEW DELHI

16 March 2021 04:44 IST

Soumendu Adhikari has accused Bengal govt. of playing ‘petty politics’ by removing him as municipal board chairman

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by newly joined BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari, who has accused the West Bengal government of playing “petty politics” by removing him as chairman of a local municipality board.

Mr. Adhikari alleged that he was removed after his brother, Suvendu Adhikari, left the ruling Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in the poll-bound State.

Mr. Adhikari had moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing of his case.

A Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana asked him to wait for the High Court order.

Justice Surya Kant, on the Bench, took stern exception to certain remarks made in the petition which were defamatory in nature.

“We had no intention to malign the HC ... We only want an early hearing. We apologise, but that was not our intention,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted.

The Bench said arguments were going on in the High Court about the maintainability of the petition.

“Leave it to the HC ... You wait for the Calcutta HC order,” the Bench addressed Mr. Rohatgi, allowing him to withdraw the petition from the apex court.