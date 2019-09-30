SC refuses to further entertain plea by Vaiko seeking information on Farooq Abdullah

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday refused to further entertain a habeas corpus petition filed by Rajya Sabha member Vaiko to know the whereabouts of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Chief Justice Gogoi said “nothing survives” in the petition after learning that the octogenarian National Conference party leader was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) hours before the court hearing.

“Nothing survives in this case,” Chief Justice Gogoi remarked, disposing of the case.

The court said persons concerned could, if necessary, approach the competent authority against the PSA charges.

This was despite the fact that the lawyer for Vaiko tried to explain that the PSA was imposed on the veteran leader on the eve of the apex court hearing on September 16.

In the September 16 hearing, the court had issued notice to the government on the petition filed by Vaiko.

Mr. Vaiko’s counsel had submitted that Mr. Abdullah was believed to be “under detention” and there was no access to him. He was scheduled to visit Chennai on September 15 for a programme following the Centre’s move on Article 370.

At that point, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had remained non-committal, merely saying that he would have to take instructions on Mr. Vaiko’s claims.

Meanwhile, the CJI Bench tagged all other petitions challenging the Jammu and Kashmir lockdown and lack of access to basic facilities to a Constitution Bench led by Justice N.V. Ramana, scheduled to start hearing another batch of petitions seeking to quash the dilution of Article 370, which has led to the abrogation of the special rights and privileges enjoyed by the Kashmiri people for decades.

The petitions also challenged the Centre’s unilateral move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir from a State to a Union Territory.

Sending the petitions challenging the ongoing lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the CJI remarked orally “we don’t have time to hear so many matters. We have a Constitution Bench case going on... These petitions will be now heard by the Kashmir Bench”.

The Constitution Bench case refers to the Ayodhya appeals which is on the 34th consecutive day of court hearing. Two judges on the Bench which were so far hearing the J&K lockdown petitions — the CJI and Justice S.A. Bobde, the second senior most judge in the apex court — are part of the Ayodhya Bench. The Ayodhya Bench is on a deadline to finish the court hearings by October 18. The appeals are being heard from Monday to Friday till 5 p.m.

Countering the petitions against the lockdown, the Centre has argued that the lockdown, since August 5, was based on formidable reasons and has stopped thousands of instances of death, terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir from 1990.