National

SC refuses to extend counselling deadline for post-grad medical seats

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India  

more-in

Universities and colleges claimed that around 1000 seats could be filled if stray vacancy counselling round was extended

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend the schedule of counselling for filling up 603 vacant seats in post-graduate medical and dental courses in deemed universities and private colleges.

A vacation bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant disposed of a plea by the Education Promotion Society of India, a registered group of over 1,300 educational institutions of the country, seeking to extend the counselling to facilitate admission to vacant seats.

The top court had earlier said that the question is not whether it has power to do it but whether it should allow the deemed universities and colleges to fill up their vacant seats by making an exception to the set schedule of admissions.

Deemed universities and colleges had claimed that they have around 1,000 seats vacant in the post-graduate medical courses and if stray vacancy counselling round is extended then such seats could be filled.

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2019 12:46:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sc-refuses-to-extend-counselling-deadline-for-post-grad-medical-seats/article28096377.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story