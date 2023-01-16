ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking its intervention to declare crisis in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath a national disaster

January 16, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

The petition in the apex court wanted the incident to be declared a national disaster while blaming large-scale industrialization as a reason

The Hindu Bureau

Labourers re-construct the wall which got damaged as a result of the continuous land subsidence, in Joshimath. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on January 16 refused to entertain a plea seeking the court’s intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand’s subsidence-hit Joshimath a national disaster.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala asked petitioner Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with his petition.

The apex court noted that the issue is already being heard in the High Court, and directed the petitioner to continue with the lower court.

The petitioner has contended the subsidence has occurred due to large-scale industrialisation and sought immediate financial assistance and compensation to the affected people.

“No development is needed at the cost of human life and their ecosystem and if any such thing is to happen, then it is the duty of the State and Union government to stop the same immediately at war level,” the plea by the seer said.

The petition in the apex court wanted the incident to be declared a national disaster while blaming large-scale industrialization as a reason. It sought immediate financial assistance and compensation for the affected people. It also sought direction from the National Disaster Management Authority to actively support the residents of Joshimath in this challenging time.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is reported to be sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads, and fields there.

(With inputs from PTI)

