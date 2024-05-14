SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

The Supreme Court on May 14 refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the Bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S. Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

