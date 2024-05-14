ADVERTISEMENT

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ban on PM Modi from elections

Published - May 14, 2024 03:07 pm IST - New Delhi

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on May 14 refused to entertain a plea seeking to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from elections for allegedly making hate speeches and violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and S.C. Sharma asked the petitioner to approach the authorities concerned for the redressal of the grievance.

Also read | Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘hate speech’, dares him to point to Hindu-Muslim references in manifesto

"Have you approached authorities. For writ of mandamus you must approach the authorities first," the Bench said.

The petitioner withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Fatima, through Advocate Anand S. Jondhale, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to disqualify PM Modi from elections for six years under the Representation of People Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US