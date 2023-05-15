SC refuses to entertain plea of lawyers' body for action against V-P Dhankar, Rijiju over remarks on judiciary

May 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on May 13 refused to entertain a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order, which had dismissed a petition against Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, over their remarks on the judiciary and the collegium system for the appointment of judges.

The plea came up for hearing before a Bench of Justices S.K. Kaul and A. Amanullah.

"What is this? You are for the petitioner? Why have you come here? Just to complete a circle of coming to the higher court," the Bench observed.

"We believe that the high court view is correct. If any authority has made an inappropriate statement, the observations that the Supreme Court is broad enough to deal with the same is the correct view," the Bench said.

The Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) had approached the apex court challenging the high court's February 9 order, dismissing its plea on the grounds that it was not a fit case to invoke the writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The BLA had claimed that Mr. Rijiju and Mr. Dhankhar showed a lack of faith in the Constitution with their remarks and conduct.

It had sought orders to restrain Mr. Dhankhar from discharging duty as the Vice-President, and Mr. Rijiju as the Cabinet Minister for the Central government.

In an appeal, the lawyers’ body had said that, the “frontal attack not just on the judiciary but also the Constitution’‘ by the two executive officials, had lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public.

System “opaque”

Mr. Rijiju had said the collegium system of appointing judges was "opaque and not transparent".

Mr. Dhankhar had questioned the landmark 1973-Kesavananda Bharati judgement that gave the basic structure doctrine.

Mr. Dhankhar had said the verdict had set a bad precedent and, if any authority questioned Parliament's power to amend the Constitution, it would be difficult to say "we are a democratic nation".

"It is submitted that the petitioner herein filed the PIL before the High Court of Judicature at Bombay praying therein to declare the respondent no 1 and 2 as disqualified candidates to hold any constitutional posts of Vice President and Minister of the Union Cabinet, respectively, based on their behaviour, conduct and utterances made in public," the petition had said.

The two constitutional functionaries, it had submitted, showed a "lack of faith" in the Constitution by their conduct and utterances made in public; by attacking its institutions, including the Supreme Court; and showing scant regard for the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

"The conduct of respondent Nos 1 and 2 appeared to have shaken public faith in the Supreme Court and the Constitution," it had submitted.

The plea said the Vice-President and the Union Minister had affirmed oaths that they would bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution.

"However, their conduct has shown 'lack of faith' in the Constitution of India," it had said assailing the high court’s order, dismissing its PIL.

The BLA had quoted the statements of the dignitaries made at certain functions.

The high court had on February 9, dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) saying, "We are not inclined to grant any relief. The petition is dismissed. Reasons would be recorded later."