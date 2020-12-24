SC refuses to entertain plea for seat in govt. medical college in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea by a student seeking allotment of seat in one of the State government-run medical colleges in Kerala.
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee allowed Najma P.M. to withdraw her appeal.
Ms. Najma said she had opted foremost for a seat in any of the government colleges in the State.
Despite this, she was denied a seat. Instead, she argued, students ranked below her were given the seats surrendered to the State from the All India Quota.
When the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations released the second allotment list after receipt of the surrendered seats, 24 candidates ranked below Ms. Najma were allotted them.
Ms. Najma said the denial of a seat to her was illegal.
The petition said she was allotted a college in the Andaman in the first round of counselling against 15% seats in the All India quota.
In the second counselling, she was allotted a seat in Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences in Karnataka. However, she chose to join the Amala Medical College, Thrissur, based on allotment under the State quota.
The Kerala High Court had declined her plea earlier, saying she had completed two rounds of counselling. The State counsel had said the seats were already filled up.
