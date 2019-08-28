SC receives government communication on Justice Kureshi’s elevation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the government had sent a communication to it in response to the Collegium’s recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in a week and place its decision before the Collegium.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S.A. Bobde and Abdul Nazeer recorded in its order that the Collegium would examine the communication and take a call.

The hearing was based on a petition filed by the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association.

In an earlier hearing, senior advocate Fali Nariman, representing the association, criticised the ‘unexplained’ delay by the government in taking a call on Justice Kureshi. He said the government should act as a “distinguished communicator” and not resort to what seemed “deliberate inaction” over a recommendation made by the Collegium as way back as May 10. It should clarify whether it had even sought a feedback from the Madhya Pradesh government.

The association alleged that Justice Kureshi’s elevation was singled out for uncertainty, while those of other judges, who were recommended along with him, had sailed through.

“The deliberate inaction of the respondent [Centre] in not appointing Mr. Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court impinges and diminishes the primacy of the judiciary in the matters of appointment and transfer of judges to High Court and Supreme Court,” the petition filed by the association through its president and senior advocate Yatin Oza submitted.

It said the May 10 recommendation was made by the Collegium in accordance with the law laid down in the Second Judges Case and Memorandum of Procedure for judicial appointments and transfers. It said the “recommendation is rendered moot by the arbitrary inaction by the respondent in withholding the appointment of Mr. Justice Akil Kureshi”.

The association submitted that the delay in the appointment was violative of Articles 14 and 217 of the Constitution and subversive of the rule of law. The apex court should issue directions to the government to decide on appointments of High Court Chief Justices within six weeks from the Collegium’s date of recommendation, it said.