SC questions Rajeev Saxena’s medical plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, if his relatives are willing to stand surety for him for allowing him to travel abroad for medical treatment.

A vacation Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B.R. Gavai asked Mr. Saxena’s counsel to apprise it by Wednesday whether his sister and sister-in-law are willing to stand surety for him by paying ₹5 crore each as guarantee that he would come back for the trial in the case.

ED opposes

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contested the order passed by the Delhi High Court allowing Mr. Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

The Solicitor General told the court that Rajeev Saxena had no roots in India and he might not return if permitted to go abroad.

“We understand your apprehensions. His [Mr. Saxena’s] passport is for limited period. If you can suggest other conditions, then they can also be imposed… Your apprehensions may be right or wrong, but are you [government] powerless to get him back,” the Bench said.

Responding to this, Mr. Mehta said, “No country will say that it is powerless.” He further argued that the government was willing to provide medical treatment for Mr. Saxena’s ailments.

The Bench has now posted the matter for Wednesday.

On March 25, a trial court here had allowed Mr. Saxena to become an approver in the chopper deal case.