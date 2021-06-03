SC quashes sedition case against journalist Vinod Dua

The Bench however rejected the prayer by Mr. Dua that criminal cases should be filed against journalists of 10 years' standing only after it has been cleared by a committee set up for the purpose.

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a sedition case filed against senior journalist Vinod Dua in Himachal Pradesh for his YouTube telecast on the Delhi riots last year.

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit said registration of case under sedition should strictly follow the parameters of Kedar Singh judgment and be in strict conformity with the scope and ambit of Section 124A. The Bench however rejected the prayer by Mr. Dua that criminal cases should be filed against journalists of 10 years' standing only after it has been cleared by a committee set up for the purpose.

The court said the plea to form a committee encroaches on the domain of the legislature.

The judgment comes even as the Supreme Court, in a separate case on sedition charges levelled against two Telugu channels by the Andhra Pradesh government, had said it was time to define the limits of the sedition law.

The complaint against Mr. Dua was filed by a BJP leader. The senior journalist was accused of spreading fake news. Besides sedition, the other charges include causing public nuisance, printing of defamatory matter and making statements conducive to public mischief.

The apex court had protected Mr. Dua from arrest in June 2020.