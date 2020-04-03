National

SC quashes I-T case against NDTV

A view of the Supreme Court of India.

A view of the Supreme Court of India.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The fact that these bonds were discounted at a lower rate was also disclosed.

In a major relief for New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), the Supreme Court on Friday quashed an income tax re-assessment notice issued by revenue authorities against the premier news broadcasting company.

Though the Income Tax department had accused NDTV of “round-tripping” finances in connection with a July 2007 issuance of step-up coupon bonds amounting to $100 million through its U.K. subsidiary, the Supreme Court stood firm to hold that the revenue authorities failed to show that the channel did not make a “full and true” disclosure of its income for the assessment year 2008-09.

