SC quashes Hetero plea to discharge it from CBI cases

November 18, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a special leave petition filed by Hetero Group and its director M. Srinivasa Reddy to discharge them from CBI cases registered in relation to allegations of ‘quid pro quo’ involving Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the case could not be dismissed. The State of Telangana was the respondent in the case before the apex court.

The issue concerns CBI cases involving accusations dating back to the years when the current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was heading the then undivided State.

The CBI had accused that huge investments were made by individuals and firms into businesses associated with Mr. Jagan in return for favours from his father’s government.

The Hetero group had wanted the cases against them in this regard to be quashed. Both the trial court and the High Court had refused their plea, following which they had appealed to the apex court.

The CBI had alleged that Hetero was allotted 75 acres at Jadcherla SEZ and other facilities as a favour for investing in Mr. Jagan’s companies.