SC puts off Krishna water dispute hearing till 2022

It has been scheduled for January 10

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned to next year the hearing of the dispute among the neighbouring States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on the allocation of Krishna water.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud scheduled the case for hearing on January 10.

In the previous hearing in November, Telangana had submitted that there was no information forthcoming from Karnataka for the past 14 years about how much Krishna water it had diverted.

In turn, Karnataka had argued that a lot water was going to waste, “flowing down into the ocean” and there was a need to harness it for irrigation and to replenish dry regions.

Karnataka had sought the vacation of a November 16, 2011 order of the Supreme Court which stopped the Centre from publishing in the Official Gazette the final order of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal.