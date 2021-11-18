Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat on ex gratia payment for COVID-19 deaths

Don’t make people who have suffered so much to suffer again, it says

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Gujarat government for being “insensitive” to the sufferings of families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 by forcing them to “run from pillar to post” to get their ex gratia compensation of Rs. 50000 each.

“This cannot be done to people who have already suffered so much... The government should extend a helping hand rather than be adversarial. Your officers take it in an adversarial way... People are still suffering and that is the reality,” Justice M.R. Shah addressed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The court referred to a notification issued by the State government on October 29, forming “scrutiny committee” to certify the compensation claims.

The Bench said the notification was an attempt to “overreach” the court’s directions. The court had previously approved with modifications guidelines proposed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Disaster Management Act for grant of ex gratia.

Setting up of panels

Justice Shah said the court had only ordered the setting up of committees at the district-level to address the grievances of the families seeking compensation. “ There was no requirement to constitute scrutiny committee to award compensation,” the court noted.

“We had clearly directed that anyone producing a RT-PCR certificate showing COVID-19 positive and death certificate showing the patient died within 30 days of the RT-PCR test should be given compensation. There was no question of a scrutiny committee... Now we see long queues and the forms for compensation are so complicated... These are poor people... We have no words to express our anguish. Why can’t you be a little sensitive,” Justice Shah asked.

The court threatened to summon the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary to respond to the notification.

Families below poverty line

Advocate Gaurav Bansal, the petitioner, said people from States such as Maharashtra, Telangana and Bihar have not received the compensation. The victims were mostly families below the poverty line.

“There are cases in which children have lost both parents and are claiming compensation,” Justice B.V. Nagarathna observed.

The court observed that it would on Monday direct the Union of India to compile “pan-India” data on the amount of compensation disbursed by all the States and how many have received the money.

Finances ‘overstretched’

Mr. Mehta, who spoke for both the Union and Gujarat, said the finances of the government were already “overstretched”.

“What is to be paid to the families is just Rs. 50000 each when their medical bills may have crossed Rs. 6 or 7 lakh,” Justice Nagarathna said.

Justice Shah said the court had left it to the government to fix the amount of compensation at Rs. 50000.

“You said Rs. 50000, and now you delay its payment? That cannot be tolerated. States have to pay, they have to disburse. We had directed to provide wide publicity to the compensation scheme, but nothing has been done... We have no words to express our anguish. We want them [States] to be very sensitive... Tell your officers [in Gujarat] to not be so insensitive and make people who have suffered to suffer more,” Justice Shah addressed Mr. Mehta.

The Solicitor General was given time till Monday to advise the officials in Gujarat and see they took remedial steps so that “compensation is paid to the victims without harassment”.

NDMA guidelines

The NDMA guidelines, which was part of an affidavit filed by the Home Ministry, had tasked the States to provide ex gratia payment of Rs. 50000 each to the bereaved families from their State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The District Disaster Management Authorities would make the disbursements. Claims would be settled within 30 days of submission of documents. The disbursement of the money would be made via Aadhaar-linked direct bank transfer procedures. The payment of ex gratia would continue for future COVID-19 deaths until further notification.