SC pulls up Centre, telecos for doing self-assessment of AGR dues fixed by court

The Supreme Court of India. | File  

Apex court also refused to take up Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre and telecom companies for doing self-assessment or reassessment of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues fixed by the apex court in its verdict given on October 24 last year.

The top court, which was also anguished by frequently published newspaper articles on the AGR issue, said all Managing Directors of telecom companies will be personally responsible and will be held for contempt of court for any such future newspaper articles.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S.A. Nazeer and M.R. Shah refused to take up the Centre’s plea for allowing telecom companies to pay AGR dues in 20 years, saying the application will be taken up after two weeks.

Mar 18, 2020

