SC provides safe environment for 20-year-old student to deliver baby, ensures adoption of child

February 02, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court and two of the country’s top law officers joined forces to provide a safe environment for a 20-year-old student to deliver her baby and ensure that the child, as per her wishes, will be given in adoption to a deserving home.

The story, which provides a counter-narrative to the usual tales of sluggishness in justice delivery, red tapism within government machinery and acrimony between the judiciary and the government, began on January 18.

On that day, the young woman made an urgent appeal to the court for medical termination of her almost 29-week-old pregnancy. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud listed the case for the very next day.

On January 19, the Bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud asked for Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati’s assistance. The court also requested the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical team within 24 hours to examine her and see if an abortion would be medically safe.

At the next date of hearing on January 23, the court asked Ms. Bhati to reach out to the young woman, who was in apparent distress. The court also arranged for her to approach AIIMS doctors for counselling. The court even accommodated the young woman’s request to have the next hearing after her exams.

On Thursday, the Bench led by Chief Justice Chandrachud was told that the young woman wanted to go ahead with the delivery at an early date and did not want to retain the baby as she would not be in a position to take care of the child.

Besides, the court was told that the woman was already showing signs of pregnancy and did not even want to step out of her room. Her father had died quite recently and her mother was not keeping well.

At this point, Ms. Bhati offered to shift the young woman to her own home.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the government was able to zero in on a couple who were ready and willing to adopt the child. They were registered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Child Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). Mr. Mehta said he would make sure that every effort was taken to smoothen the adoption of the baby after delivery.

The judges then called the lawyers to their chamber for further discussion.

Later, the court exercised its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to order that the delivery would take place in the AIIMS free of cost. It also permitted the adoption of the child.

In the evening, as the court was about to rise, Ms. Bhati informed the Chief Justice Bench that the young woman was happy with the court order.

“We are relieved. Actually, I was stressed myself, thinking about her case. We are happy ourselves… We are there to support her anytime,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

