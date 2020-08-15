SC Prashant Bhushan contempt verdict | People’s Union for Civil Liberties expresses dismay

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) expressed dismay and disappointment on Friday at the Supreme Court holding lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for a set of tweets.

“PUCL feels that the finding of the Supreme Court is not only unfortunate, but will also have the contrary effect of lending substance to the view that just like how other democratic institutions in India are criminalising dissenters, the Supreme Court too is unwilling to acknowledge serious issues about the way the judicial system is functioning and is acting in a manner which would silence democratic voices using the draconian power of ‘contempt of court,’ ” said the statement.

It pointed out that Prashant Bhushan was not the first person to raise serious and critical questions about the administration of justice in the highest court of the land. Over two years back, then sitting SC judges Justices J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph had gone public about their disagreement with the then Chief Justice of India over the functioning of the judicial institution, both in its administrative as also judicial sphere of functioning, it said.

“While the language and content of the tweets may not be agreeable or palatable, the fact remains that Prashant Bhushan was only articulating a widespread view amongst many sections of the public, raising questions about the response of the apex court,” PUCL said.