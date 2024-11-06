Supreme Court permits LMV licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) permitted persons holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMV) is also entitled to drive a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, while pronouncing the verdict said there was no empirical data that LMV driving licence holders are responsible for rise in road accidents in country.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, writing for 4 judges, including CJI, holds issue pertains to livelihood of drivers having LMV driving licenses.

Earlier on August 21, 2024, the apex court reserved the verdict.

The legal question has given rise to various disputes over payment of claims by insurance companies in accident cases involving transport vehicles being driven by those possessing licences to drive LMVs.

The insurance firms have been alleging that the motor accident claim tribunals (MACTs) and courts have been passing orders asking them to pay insurance claims, disregarding their objections with regard to the LMV driving licence.

The courts have been adopting a pro-insured approach while deciding insurance claim disputes, the insurance firms have said.

The MV Act provides for different regimes for the granting of driving licences for different categories of vehicles. While referring the matter to the larger bench, it was said that certain provisions of the law were not noticed by the apex court in the Mukund Dewangan judgement and "the controversy in question needs to be revisited".

More details of November 6, 2024 verdict are awaited.