SC pays tribute to 77 lawyers who died due to COVID-19

At the start of the day’s proceedings, a Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana expressed condolence on behalf of the Supreme Court judges.

The Supreme Court on June 28 paid tribute to 77 advocates of the apex court lawyers’ body, who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 advocates who were members of SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19. We pay our deepest condolences. We will observe two-minute silence for the departed souls,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranaryanan, who was appearing in the first matter listed for the day, appreciated the gesture of the top court and said, “We appreciate the noble and necessary gesture of the court. We know many court staff also lost their lives, we express our condolences to the departed souls.”

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president of the SCBA, appearing in the second matter for the day, said members of the bar appreciate the gesture of the court.

The apex court reopened on June 28 after summer vacation.