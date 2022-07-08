SC passed ex-parte order in TV anchor case: Congress

July 08, 2022 21:59 IST

The court neither stayed investigation nor commented on case pertaining to doctored video of Rahul, it says

The Supreme Court has neither stayed the investigations nor commented on the case pertaining to a doctored video of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, the party said on Friday after the top court restrained Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh from arresting TV anchor Rohit Ranjan.

In a statement, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said the top court passed an ex-parte order and the State governments would furnish more facts.

“The States concerned where the FIRs [first information reports] were filed have now been issued notice and asked to file their replies by the Supreme Court. They were not present nor required to be present. The order is thus what is known in legal language as an ‘ex-parte order’, giving full opportunity to the States concerned to file replies and to appear on the next date. Many of the facts not presented today shall also be brought to the attention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” said Mr. Ramesh.

‘No stay order’

“It may also be noted that the Supreme Court has neither stayed the investigation nor made any remarks on the same. It may also be noted that no stay order has been pronounced in the complaint against the BJP leaders who continued to spread the fake and divisive content,” he added.

The senior Congress leader said the top court’s moves had redoubled their resolve “to invoke the law against all purveyors of hate and fake news and to pursue the matter to the fullest extent permissible under the law”.