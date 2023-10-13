SC partially relaxes travel restriction on former AIADMK Minister

October 13, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday partially relaxed the travel restrictions on former AIADMK Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is an accused in a job scam case.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Bopanna allowed Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji to travel within the country.

The court, while granting him bail in January last year, had barred the former Minister from stepping outside the jurisdiction of the police station investigating the job scam case without the permission of the Madras High Court.

In June 2022, the apex court had refused him permission to travel to Chennai to even attend a party conference.

On Friday, however, the apex court said the man was free to take domestic trips, but cannot go abroad without the prior permission of the High Court.

The bail, which was initially given for a month and extended twice, was granted a further extension.

The Tamil Nadu government, in the case, had denied accusations of “personal vendetta” against the former Minister.

The former AIADMK Minister was arrested in job scam case in Karnataka and brought to Tamil Nadu.

Two separate FIRs were registered previously by the Virudhunagar police following complaints.

The alleged victims had been promised various jobs in the State government departments including in the State-run dairy cooperative ‘Aavin’.

Mr. Bhalaji had held the milk and dairy development portfolio in the previous AIADMK government.

