SC panel to monitor trial of rape cases

The Supreme Court has set up a committee of two of its judges to coordinate with High Courts to monitor the trial of rape cases across the country.

Sources said Justices R. Subhash Reddy and M.R. Shah form the two-judge committee.

The committee has been set up to exclusively monitor court trials in rape cases and to ensure they are completed in a time-bound manner. The decision to set up this committee came after extensive consultations among Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde and other senior Supreme Court judges.

The decision has come in the backdrop of recent events, like the gangrape of a veterinarian at Hyderabad and the death of a rape victim from Unnao. She was set ablaze by the accused while on her way to testify.

At a recent event in Jodhpur, a few hours after news came out that the four accused in the gangrape of the veterinarian were killed in a police encounter, the CJI said instant justice was not the answer but the judiciary needed to zero in on a self-corrective mechanism to fast-track trials of heinous crimes like rape.