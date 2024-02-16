Supreme Court orders review of infrastructure and security in jails for women

February 16, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a district-wise consideration of conditions and facilities available for inmates within the four walls of women’s jails across the country.

Issuing notice to the Centre and States, a Bench headed by Justice Hima Kohli tasked committees in districts comprising the senior most women judicial and police officers along with superintendents of women’s jails, wherever possible, to inspect the security, hygiene, healthcare infrastructure, and welfare measures for women prisoners and children residing with them.

The court directed State governments to collate the data and file a status report on April 5.

The order was passed on the basis of recommendations made by the court’s amicus curiae, senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal.

The Supreme Court had recently taken suo motu cognisance of reports that a large number of women prisoners were getting pregnant in jails in West Bengal.

However, Mr. Agrawal wrote to the ADG & IG Correctional Services, West Bengal, to discover that the women were either pregnant at the start of their jail term or had returned from parole pregnant.

A five-page report submitted in the top court by Mr. Agrawal said that 62 children were born in jails in West Bengal during the last four years. All the women had become pregnant outside the jails.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, for West Bengal, said that the jails are secure. Security cameras cover the jail premises day and night, she stated.

Mr. Agrawal said he had also held discussions with jail authorities in Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi to understand security measures in women’s jails and barracks. He found that these complexes were guarded by women personnel.

The amicus suggested a complete security audit of women’s jails and barracks in the country.

