Supreme Court removes reference from verdict in Sikkim case

The remark made by the apex court in its verdict had sparked protests in Sikkim

February 09, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File.

File. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the removal of reference to the Sikkimese-Nepalese as "people of foreign origin" from a January 13 verdict following a plea by the government.

The remark made by the apex court in its verdict had sparked protests in Sikkim, with the Sikkimese-Nepalese community taking strong objection over it.

The Bench agreed to remove the part "namely the Bhutia Lepchas and the persons of foreign origin settled in Sikkim like the Nepalese".

It said the error had crept in as the original writ petitioners had made more than 25 amendments to the petition without bringing it to the notice of the court.

