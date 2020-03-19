Supreme Court orders M.P. floor test on March 20

New Delhi:

19 March 2020 18:30 IST

The session will also be video recorded, the Supreme Court said in its order.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test to be held on March 20 by show of hands in the Assembly, in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis. The session must conclude by 5 p.m., the SC said.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh crisis | Supreme Court suggests Speaker interact with rebel MLAs via video conferencing

Advertising

Advertising

The court said the Assembly will have a single point agenda of floor test and no hindrance should be created by anyone.

The court also ordered video recording of the entire proceedings in the Assembly.

Also read: Digvijaya stopped from meeting MLAs

Police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were directed to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs, if they choose to appear in the Assembly for the trust vote.