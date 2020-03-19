M.P. floor test to be held on March 20

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered floor test to be held on March 20 by show of hands in the Assembly, in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis. The session must conclude by 5 p.m., the SC said.
The court said the Assembly will have a single point agenda of floor test and no hindrance should be created by anyone.
The court also ordered video recording of the entire proceedings in the Assembly.
Police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were directed to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs, if they choose to appear in the Assembly for the trust vote.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.