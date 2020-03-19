M.P. floor test to be held on March 20

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered floor test to be held on March 20 by show of hands in the Assembly, in the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis. The session must conclude by 5 p.m., the SC said.

The court said the Assembly will have a single point agenda of floor test and no hindrance should be created by anyone.

The court also ordered video recording of the entire proceedings in the Assembly.

Police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka were directed to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs, if they choose to appear in the Assembly for the trust vote.