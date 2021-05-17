SC orders medical examination of YSRC rebel MP in sedition case

A Supreme Court Vacation Bench led by Justice Vineet Saran on Monday ordered the medical examination of YSR Congress rebel Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh

Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, in custody in a sedition case registered against him by the State, to be conducted at the Army Hospital, Secunderabad, in the presence of a judicial officer nominated by the Andhra HC Chief Justice.

Mr. Raju has alleged that the registration of the case against him was a "vindictive action" by his own party's government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

Mr. Raju had approached the Supreme Court for bail. The top court scheduled the bail hearing to May 21 and asked the Andhra Pradesh government to file its response to the bail plea by May 19.