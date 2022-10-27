SC orders man to pay ₹5 lakh to lawyers’ welfare fund for wasting ‘precious judicial time’

Supreme Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court has ordered a man to contribute ₹5 lakh to a lawyers’ welfare fund for making his creditor run from one court to another and face the 'tyranny of justice' for 10 years.

The case was about the reluctance of the man to pay the ₹69 lakh he owed his creditor.

The man's cheque for the amount had bounced, but he refused to pay up and launched into litigation. He continued to file appeals against concurrent convictions for the dishonoured cheque.

In the Supreme Court, the man finally caved in to pressure and paid the ₹69 lakh to the creditor.

The relieved creditor had urged the Supreme Court to let go.

But a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi said it was not enough recompense. The man had wasted “precious judicial time” for a whole decade, dragging the case from the lower court all the way up to the Supreme Court. He had not relented and paid up despite repeatedly losing his appeals against his conviction under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court said the creditor by the end of the period was so exhausted by the rounds of litigation that he was left with “no other option but to compromise for the reason that if the matter is processed any further in this court, he will be deprived of his legitimate claim which has at least now become due to him”.

Besides, someone has to answer for the time the court lost in the case.

“This court cannot be oblivious of the situation that precious judicial time of almost 10 years of the courts has been consumed in this litigation and mere compromise entered into by the parties may not be sufficient to close the proceedings,” it noted in the order.

The Bench ordered the man to deposit the ₹5 lakh with the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Advocates Welfare Fund in two months.